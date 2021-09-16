UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Tajikistan To Sign Cooperation Documents During Imran Khan's Visit - Dushanbe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan, Tajikistan to Sign Cooperation Documents During Imran Khan's Visit - Dushanbe

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign documents on mutually beneficial cooperation between Islamabad and Dushanbe during his visit to Tajikistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign documents on mutually beneficial cooperation between Islamabad and Dushanbe during his visit to Tajikistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Khan arrived in Tajikistan for a two-day official visit.

"It is planned that the Pakistani Prime Minister will meet with the top leadership of the country during this visit, and that a new package of documents on further mutually beneficial cooperation will be signed," a ministry representative said.

A meeting of the business councils of Tajikistan and Pakistan is also planned as part of Khan's visit.

The Pakistani leader is also taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting and in the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders summit during his visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Top

Recent Stories

Islamabad wants constructive relationship with Was ..

Islamabad wants constructive relationship with Washington: FO

4 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Czech Republic to Release Franchett ..

Russia Expects Czech Republic to Release Franchetti - Foreign Ministery

6 minutes ago
 PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Moscow Threatens to Take Measures Against US Busin ..

Moscow Threatens to Take Measures Against US Business in Russia Over Interferenc ..

12 minutes ago
 Latvia to Spend Half a Million Dollars on Barbed W ..

Latvia to Spend Half a Million Dollars on Barbed Wire at Belarusian Border - Rep ..

12 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Canberra to Comply With NPT Amid Pl ..

Moscow Expects Canberra to Comply With NPT Amid Plans to Build Nuclear Submarine ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.