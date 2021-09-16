(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will sign documents on mutually beneficial cooperation between Islamabad and Dushanbe during his visit to Tajikistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Khan arrived in Tajikistan for a two-day official visit.

"It is planned that the Pakistani Prime Minister will meet with the top leadership of the country during this visit, and that a new package of documents on further mutually beneficial cooperation will be signed," a ministry representative said.

A meeting of the business councils of Tajikistan and Pakistan is also planned as part of Khan's visit.

The Pakistani leader is also taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting and in the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders summit during his visit.