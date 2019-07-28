Pakistan takes bold measures to eliminate hepatitis, says Dr. Arif Alvi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan is coping with the disease of hepatitis despite having limited resources.Addressing a seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day in Islamabad on Sunday, he said prevalence of Hepatitis C is increasing in Pakistan due to consumption of unsafe food and water.

He said use of unsafe syringes is also a contributing factor in spread of this disease.

He said prevention is better than cure in Hepatitis and focus should be made on preventive medicines in the curricula of medical colleges. The President said Pakistan is taking bold measures to eliminate hepatitis and other diseases despite limited resource.He urged the private institutions to join hand with the government to meet health challenges as these problems cannot be resolved without private partnership.