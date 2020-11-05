Pakistan takes effective steps for controlling human trafficking: Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan has taken effective measures for controlling illegal human trafficking by establishing numerous new check posts by FC and Coast Guards and conducting Intelligence based operations against those involved in the heinous crime,resulting continuous decline in number of cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan has taken effective measures for controlling illegal human trafficking by establishing numerous new check posts by FC and Coast Guards and conducting Intelligence based operations against those involved in the heinous crime,resulting continuous decline in number of cases.

Federal Minister for Interior expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Selmo Cikotic, said a press release.

The Federal Minster said"Pakistan is cognizant of menace of illegal immigrants who also bring bad name to the country." He said that the Government was taking effective steps to control the illegal human trafficking and also creating economic opportunities in the country to eliminate root cause of the problem. He said most of the cases of illegal immigration emerged out of search for better economic opportunities.

The Federal Minister for Interior emphasized that illegal immigrant in most of the cases might be treated humane since their sole objective remains better economic opportunities.

He mentioned the Prime Minister of Pakistan special initiative to boost the housing and construction sector in the country which was getting momentum and creating job opportunities. Availability of better economic opportunity would result in return of the illegal immigrants willingly, he added.

Mr. Selmo Cikotic while expressing his gratitude to the warm welcome accorded to him by Pakistan said that the signing of agreement between the two countries on illegal immigration would further boost the existing brotherly relations between the two countries.

He agreed with the Federal Minster for Interior that such illegal immigrants must be treated humanely since they left their countries mostly in search of better opportunities.

The Minister for Security of Sonia and Herzegovina said that Pakistan and Bosnia were bought together by circumstance and Islamic bond.

The Bosnian people and Government rank Pakistan at highest place due to the principled stance it had always taken on a number of issued relating to Bosnia.

He said that Bosnian Government was looking forward to learn from the experience of Pakistan in Intelligence, Policing and Boarder Management since Pakistan has successfully emerged out of challenges on internal and external fronts.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah assured his Bosnian counterpart of all kind of cooperation in this regard. He also appreciated the Bosnian Government for visa Free Entry to Pakistani Diplomatic and Services Passports.

The Bosnian Minister for Security also invited Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah for official visit to Sarajevo which would be worked out by both of sides after normalization of the current situation due to second wave of Covid-19.