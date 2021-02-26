Pakistan takes great care of Afghan refugees: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the problems being faced by Afghan refugees living in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be addressed in collaboration with international agencies and line departments.

He was talking to a delegation of Afghan refugees from KP who called on him here at the Governor House. Pakistan's former ambassador to Afghanistan Rustam Shah Mohmand was also present on the occasion.

The Governor assured the delegation that all their proposals and other options would be considered to solve the problems of Afghans living in refugee camps, adding that Pakistan and KP in particular have being taking great care of their Afghan refugee brothers and their families.

The delegation discussed issues being faced by Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and the difficulties being confronted by the people on both sides of Pak-Afghan border while crossing Torkham border point.

The delegation also apprised the Governor about the problems of Afghan refugees in attending wedding ceremonies, transporting patients to Pakistan and in business activities.