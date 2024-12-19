Pakistan takes steps to speed up justice with mediation training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Pakistan is moving forward with efforts to improve its justice system by promoting mediation as an alternative to lengthy court procedures with a €20 million grant from the European Union.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has teamed up with the Federal Judicial academy (FJA) to train judges in mediation, aiming to reduce the country's massive case backlog and make justice more accessible.

The initiative, supported by the European Union (EU) through the €20 million ‘Deliver Justice Programme,’ involves a week-long training workshop for 24 judges from high courts and district courts across the country, eight of whom are women.

This workshop, led by experts from the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC), aims to equip judges with the skills needed to promote mediation in civil and commercial cases.

Mediation, a process where an impartial third party helps resolve disputes without going to court, is seen as a key strategy to reduce the backlog of cases in Pakistan’s judicial system.

According to a 2022 report, there are over 2.1 million cases waiting to be resolved, including nearly 52,000 in the Supreme Court and 1.75 million in district courts.

Pakistan’s judicial system is under significant strain, with a massive case backlog affecting the timely delivery of justice. Mediation is being presented as an effective and cost-efficient way to ease the pressure on courts. By resolving disputes outside of the traditional court system, mediation can help reduce the number of cases that need to be heard in court, speeding up the overall process of justice.

Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah emphasized the importance of alternative dispute resolution, stating that mediation is “the future of Pakistan” and could significantly reduce case pendency.

He highlighted the Court-annexed Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) model as a safe and effective way to start promoting mediation across the country.

The collaboration between the EU, UNDP, and the FJA represents a major effort to introduce mediation as a standard practice in Pakistan’s courts.

As part of this initiative, the EU has already supported the establishment of court-annexed mediation centers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These centers are designed to provide a platform for resolving disputes quickly and affordably.

Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Pakistan, noted that the EU is committed to helping Pakistan reduce its case backlog and improve access to justice.

He pointed to the successful pilot projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as examples of how mediation can improve the judicial process.

He also highlighted that similar investments in other countries have led to faster case resolutions and greater access to justice.

The role of mediation in dispute resolution is further underscored by Chuan Wee Meng, CEO of the Singapore International Mediation Centre.

He emphasized that mediation not only reduces the burden on the judicial system but also helps preserve relationships between parties involved in a dispute. According to Meng, the training workshop marks an important step toward ensuring that justice is delivered in a timely and cost-effective manner.

This initiative is already showing positive results in some regions of Pakistan. Under the EU-funded ‘Deliver Justice Programme,’ five mediation centers have been rebuilt in Balochistan, in the districts of Pishin, Hub, Khuzdar, Loralai, and Sariab. The newly renovated Sariab Mediation Centre has already handled more than 40 cases, primarily related to domestic disputes, with an average resolution time of 2 to 3 weeks per case. Similarly, the Pishin Mediation Centre settled 61 cases in its first 25 days of operation.

Hayat Ali Shah, Director General of the FJA, emphasized that the training of judges in mediation is an essential part of improving the justice system in Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to the EU and UNDP for their continued support in this important initiative.

Looking ahead, the EU-funded program will see the construction of three more mediation centers in the districts of Zhob, Uthal, and Ziarat in Balochistan in 2025. These efforts are expected to further expand the reach of mediation services in the region, providing more opportunities for people to resolve disputes outside of traditional courtrooms.

Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, expressed hope that the collaboration between UNDP, FJA, and the EU will help alleviate the burden on Pakistan’s courts.

She pointed out that mediation could offer a more dignified, accessible, and timely path to justice for many citizens.

By training judges and establishing mediation centers across the country, Pakistan is laying the foundation for a more efficient and accessible justice system.

The ongoing support from international partners like the EU and UNDP is crucial to ensuring that these efforts succeed in providing quicker and more affordable justice to people across Pakistan.