Pakistan takes up matter with Canada against 'malicious campaign' on Afghan peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Condemning the remarks of a former Canadian minister, Pakistan has taken up matter with the government of Canada against the 'motivated and malicious smear campaign' regarding its efforts for Afghanistan peace process.

"The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side," the Foreign Office said in a tweet early Monday.

The FO said, "We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign." "We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded and misleading assertions about Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process," it said.

The. Foreign Office said "such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on ground".

It mentioned that "such gratuitous commentary was deplorable" at the time when the world acknowledged what Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and also stressed an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.