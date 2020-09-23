Pakistan takes up workers' Iqama issue with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Wednesday took up the Pakistan expatriates' Iqama (work permit) issue with Saudi Arabia and called for extending its expiry date for at least one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday took up the Pakistan expatriates' Iqama (work permit) issue with Saudi Arabia and called for extending its expiry date for at least one month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari conveyed the request to Saudi Vice Minister for Labour Dr Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain during an online meeting.

"The validity date of visa may be extended to 30th October, 2020 both for Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and for those Pakistanis, who are currently on leave from their jobs and stuck in Pakistan," Zulfikar Bukhari said in a news statement.

The SAPM pointed out the shortage of flights faced by the Pakistani workers, intending to return to Saudi Arabia after lifting of the worldwide mobility restrictions imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus.

He urged his counterpart for facilitating stranded Pakistani workers by allowing more flights for the Pakistan International Airlines to Saudi Arabia.

"Frequency of flights of both Saudi air carriers and PIA may be increased as there is a lot of pressure from the workers, who want to go back to Saudi Arabia. Lack of availability of flights has also resulted in exorbitant airfares," Bukhari apprised the Saudi minister.

Abdullah bin Nasir pledged to raise both the issues at the upcoming weekly joint ministerial meeting.

"We will present both the matters in the next weekly joint committee session of Ministry of Commerce, Interior, Labour and Human Resources," the Saudi minister assured.

He said the policy of vacating 25 per cent airline seats had been burdening flight operations. "The policy is being revised. Soon passengers will be allowed full seats occupancy, which will also ease the burden on flights."The SAPM congratulated the Saudi minister on the Saudi National Day.