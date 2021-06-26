Pakistan taking all solid decisions in larger national interest: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Pakistan was taking all solid decisions in its larger national interest and always desired for political settlement of Afghanistan peace process.

No country would be allowed to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities against Pakistan, the minister categorically stated talking to a private news channel.

He said a stable, peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan was imperative and mandatory for Pakistan and the entire region. Prime Minister Imran Khan being a brave leader had taken his stance of not giving airbase to the United States (US), he added.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented and supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism to eradicate it completely.

The country would give preference to its best national interest first.

He said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees in its soil from many decades and it would give importance to facilitate its people rather than Afghanis.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had recognized Pakistan's progress and efforts to come out of its grey list. Pakistan was included in FATF grey list during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as it did not make any proper legislation in that regard, he added.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would not be included in FATF black list. The whole nation was well aware about those who were involved in money laundering, he concluded.