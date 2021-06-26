UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Taking All Solid Decisions In Larger National Interest: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan taking all solid decisions in larger national interest: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Pakistan was taking all solid decisions in its larger national interest and always desired for political settlement of Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Pakistan was taking all solid decisions in its larger national interest and always desired for political settlement of Afghanistan peace process.

No country would be allowed to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities against Pakistan, the minister categorically stated talking to a private news channel.

He said a stable, peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan was imperative and mandatory for Pakistan and the entire region. Prime Minister Imran Khan being a brave leader had taken his stance of not giving airbase to the United States (US), he added.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented and supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism to eradicate it completely.

The country would give preference to its best national interest first.

He said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees in its soil from many decades and it would give importance to facilitate its people rather than Afghanis.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had recognized Pakistan's progress and efforts to come out of its grey list. Pakistan was included in FATF grey list during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as it did not make any proper legislation in that regard, he added.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would not be included in FATF black list. The whole nation was well aware about those who were involved in money laundering, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress United States Money Financial Action Task Force Muslim All From Government Refugee Best

Recent Stories

CBA contradicts reports of demolishing historical ..

1 minute ago

Injured British and Irish Lions captain Jones out ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 to be launched in Islamabad soon: Shei ..

7 minutes ago

Noor Alam Khan condoles demise of Usman Kakar

7 minutes ago

Russian Navy Monitoring Movement of US Warship in ..

7 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested in Islamabad during encounter ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.