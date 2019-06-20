Pakistan taking care of refugees beyond its resources : Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers has been exemplary and far beyond its resources

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers has been exemplary and far beyond its resources.She said this in her message on the eve of World Refugee Day' on Thursday .

She said that that it continues to host Afghan refugees despite loss of interest by world community and Prime Minister Imran Khan has moved to improve facilities for them.Dr Mazari stated that Pakistan has done all this despite not being a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention adding that In fact we should sign the Convention as we have gone far beyond its requirements without gaining any of the benefits and there is always more everyone can do better treatment of refugees.

�But what is shameful is the way developed rich states have closed their doors to refugees or been selective in admitting refugees based on religion or skills or worse still paid money to Muslim states to host refugees on their behalf', she further added.