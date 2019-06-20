UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Taking Care Of Refugees Beyond Its Resources : Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

Pakistan taking care of refugees beyond its resources : Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers has been exemplary and far beyond its resources

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers has been exemplary and far beyond its resources.She said this in her message on the eve of World Refugee Day' on Thursday .

She said that that it continues to host Afghan refugees despite loss of interest by world community and Prime Minister Imran Khan has moved to improve facilities for them.Dr Mazari stated that Pakistan has done all this despite not being a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention adding that In fact we should sign the Convention as we have gone far beyond its requirements without gaining any of the benefits and there is always more everyone can do better treatment of refugees.

�But what is shameful is the way developed rich states have closed their doors to refugees or been selective in admitting refugees based on religion or skills or worse still paid money to Muslim states to host refugees on their behalf', she further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Money Muslim All Refugee

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Talented Comic, But Situation in Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli hopes federal budget 2019-20 to be passed f ..

2 minutes ago

Credit goes to PTI govt for reviving sick industry ..

2 minutes ago

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue sprea ..

3 minutes ago

World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about ..

3 minutes ago

Inqilabi concerned about Hurriyat leaders' illegal ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.