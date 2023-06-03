UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Taking Concrete Steps To Become Fastest Growing 'digital Hub' , Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Pakistan taking concrete steps to become fastest growing 'digital hub' , Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Syed Ameen Ul Haq Saturday said that under the vision of 'Digital Pakistan' the government was taking concrete steps to transform Information Technology (IT) sector to increase the country's export volume and to become 'fastest digital hub'.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said, "The government is playing its part by providing infrastructure and monetary support in the IT sector, adding, we are witnessing technological changes that will have far-reaching implications on society." "Today, Pakistan is transforming itself into one of the major IT hubs of the world, he said, adding, the country is racing full steam ahead towards its digital economy goals." He said the government was creating lots of opportunities for tech investors and companies to do business across the regions.

"We will impress the world today that we have a global network of creators and specialized tech media," he added.

The ministry said, "IT and Telecom is working on all those projects that will create employment opportunities in the country for youngsters in the future." He said, "The ministry is trying its best to move Pakistan forward in the field of education through the provision of IT skills." "We have a huge portion of the young population in the country and we are trying to equip them with the latest knowledge, he said, adding, a well-educated and skill-based young workforce will contribute towards the country's progress which will lead us towards prosperity." Replying to a question, he said, "There are vast investment opportunities in the IT sector in Pakistan and the government is providing immense incentives to foreign investors in that regard.""The government is working on various plans to make Pakistan a regional hub for startup companies and the digital industry to boost the country's digital economic activities," he mentioned.

