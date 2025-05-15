Pakistan Taking Measures To Improve Global Ranking Of Green Passport: Tariq Fazal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the government was actively taking steps to improve the international ranking of Pakistan’s green passport.
Responding to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqi during the question hour, he said that Afghan nationals who mistakenly received Pakistani passports due to system errors are now being blocked. “NADRA’s system is among the best in the world, and several countries have expressed interest in adopting it,” he added.
He stressed that Pakistan’s passport will only gain international respect when internal systems are improved. He criticized overseas individuals who, according to him, contribute to negative perceptions of Pakistan by supporting anti-Pakistan resolutions in foreign parliaments.
Explaining the methodology behind global passport rankings, the minister said that 50 percent of the criteria depend on the number of countries a passport holder can travel to without a visa.
"Pakistan currently has visa-free agreements with 33 countries, while Japan enjoys such arrangements with 197 nations. Our lower ranking is a direct reflection of fewer international agreements," he explained.
He further elaborated that taxation policies, global perception, and citizenship freedoms also influence passport rankings. Dr. Chaudhry mentioned that the launch of the new e-passport system is a significant step forward.
In response to a question from MNA Samina Ghurki, he reiterated that passports issued to Afghan nationals in error are being cancelled. He concluded by stating that the status of Pakistan’s passport has improved significantly in the aftermath of Indian aggression, boosting its global recognition.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara2 minutes ago
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports42 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos42 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital52 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods1 hour ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration2 hours ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony2 hours ago
-
Three killed in a road accident2 hours ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City3 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago