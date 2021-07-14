UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Taking Solid Steps To Trace Out Political Solution Of Afghanistan Situation: Dr Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

Pakistan taking solid steps to trace out political solution of Afghanistan situation: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan being a responsible state was taking practical and solid steps to trace out political solution of Afghanistan's prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan being a responsible state was taking practical and solid steps to trace out political solution of Afghanistan's prevailing situation.

The country was in contact with all groups in Afghanistan to resolve the conflict peacefully, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He urged the groups working in Afghanistan try to sort out negotiable solution of the prevailing situations, adding the political stability was in interest of Afghanistan and neighboring states.

Pakistan would neither allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities nor send its troops to Afghanistan, he stated.

The NSA said Pakistan always desired peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan which was essential for the peace in region, adding Army was not solution of the Afghanistan issue.

He said the political stability was imperative for Afghanistan otherwise civil war would be emerged there which will create immense problems for the regional countries. It was the responsibility of the international community to take its position to tackle down the current scenario, he added.

