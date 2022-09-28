Pakistan taking steps to limit Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions: PAEC Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar has said that Pakistan is taking all the steps to limit Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by achieving more nuclear energy in future.

He stated this while delivering the National Statement at the 66th session of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) annual General Conference (GC).

During his address, he said that the IAEA move to organize this GC as a Green Event is commendable.

He told the world community that Pakistan is one of the top 10 vulnerable countries to face the consequences of climate change.

He said that the recent extreme weather events have again brought into light the greatest challenge facing humanity.

Global issues require global solutions, therefore, close and unrestricted cooperation and access to nuclear power is the need of the hour.

The 66th IAEA General Conference is being held in Vienna (Austria) from September 26-30 and Chairman, PAEC is heading the Pakistan Delegation in the general conference.

"Pakistan is taking all the steps to limit Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with the coming on line of the sixth operating nuclear power plant, the contribution of nuclear in the energy mix has increased to about 15% and generation of electricity through nuclear power has reached more than 3500MW. We are striving to achieve more nuclear energy in the future", he added.

He informed the audience that Pakistan through its association with IAEA is effectively utilizing nuclear science and technology towards attaining UN Sustainable Developing Goals (SDGs).

Apart from power generation, Pakistan is actively engaged in the areas of agriculture, human health, industry and environment and reaping benefits of nuclear technology in these areas.

Pakistan has expressed its full support to the DG IAEA's, 'Rays of the Hope' initiative by offering Pakistan expertise and facilities to impart training and sharing best practices with developing countries.

Nuclear technology is playing a key role in diagnosis and treatment of cancer. PAEC has added one hospital to its fleet and now it has 19 cancer hospitals across the country. The construction of one more hospital has also started.

These hospitals are catering for over one million patients annually.

Chairman PAEC said that Covid-19 pandemic has made the world cognizant of the increasing dangers associated with zoonotic diseases. IAEA's ZODIAC initiative aims to facilitate early detection and prevention of future zoonotic outbreaks.

Pakistan looks forward to contributing to the success of this programme through its laboratories at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIAB) and National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Faisalabad. He further added that PAEC is also keenly participating in the activities related to nuclear techniques for the control of plastic pollution (NUTEC Plastic) which is a direct threat to our life and health.

We have benefited a great deal from the IAEA's Technical Cooperation (TC) programme. Pakistan-IAEA TC partnership not only strengthens Pakistan national capacity through TC activities but also its capabilities and expertise to support other member states by hosting Fellowships, Scientific Visits and Training Courses / workshops under the auspices of IAEA.

He said that IAEA's initiative of Marie Curie Fellowship programme aims at inspiring and supporting young women to pursue a career in the field of nuclear science and technology. Under this programme six women are completing their fully funded master degree at Pakistan's leading Engineering University, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

PIEAS has also been declared as an IAEA Collaborating Centre and regional Member States can benefit from this collaborating centre under the auspices of IAEA. We are considering nuclear security as a national responsibility.

Pakistan has developed a comprehensive nuclear security regime. Pakistan applauds the Agency's assistance and support in the areas of nuclear security.

A Centre of Excellence in nuclear security PCENS is functioning to train the required manpower of the country and other regional international fellows, he added.

Pakistan is among the founding members of IAEA and greatly values the role of nuclear technology in socio-economic development of member states and will continue to cooperate with IAEA in advancing peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology.