Pakistan tally of coronavirus reaches to 94 cases as 50 more cases reported in Sindh

(@fidahassanain)

The authorities say that there are 76 confirmed cases of Coroanvirus in Sindh and medical emergency has been declared there to cope with the issue.

ISALAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached to 94 as 50 more cases have been confirmed by the authorities in Sindh, the reports said here on Monday.

The reports said that Pakistan witnessed surge in tally of Coronavirus cases in Karachi reached to 76.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said: “More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,”.

There are total 76 confirmed cases in Sindh, 10 in Balochistan, one in Balochistan, one in Punjab, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Islamabad.

Luckily, there is no death reported from Coronavirus.

Lahore witnessed the first case of Coronavirus in Lahore who also came from the Europe. Talking to the reporters, Punjab Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid said that the man who was diagnosed with the disease reached Lahore from Europe via Dubai. The patient was admitted to Mayo Hospital where he was shifted to isolated ward.

The latest reports say that 105 suspected cases with 12 in Lahore. Following surge in cases of Coronavirus, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province on Sunday, banning gathering of people, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The home department issued notification which would remain effective for three weeks. The restriction bared five or more people from gathering at one point, besides banning sports festivals, religious and other gatherings.

The provincial government also stopped people from hand sanitizers hoarding and charging extra price.

On Thursday, the Punjab government had imposed a public health emergency across the province amid novel COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced medical emergency in the province.