Pakistan, Tanzania Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Diverse Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan and Tanzania on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, in the areas of trade, defence, capacity building and educational cooperation.
The consensus was reached during the inaugural session of Pakistan-Tanzania Bilateral Political Consultations held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa), Ambassador Shaharyar Akbar Khan, led the Pakistan side, while the Tanzanian side was headed by Ambassador Salvator Marcus Mbilinyi, Director, Asia & Australasia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & East African cooperation, a press release issued by High Commission of Pakistan Dar es Salam said.
The two sides held detailed discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, trade and investment, capacity building, educational cooperation, defence and culture.
Regional situation and collaboration at the multilateral forums was also discussed.
They highlighted the holding of the first session of Bilateral Political Consultations as a stepping stone towards further strengthening Pakistan-Tanzania relations and agreed to continue cooperation in all matters of mutual interest.
They agreed on the importance of high level exchanges for further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.
Tanzanian side informed that they were planning to arrange an official visit of their Foreign Minister to Pakistan in the near future.
While in Dares-Salaam, the Additional Foreign Secretary held separate meetings with the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Dr. Samuel W. Shelukindo and Director General, Tanzania Trade Development Authority, Ms. Latifa M. Khamis.
