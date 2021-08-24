Pakistan targeting clean energy, transport conversion to reduce gas emissions: Amin

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan emits less than one per cent green house gas emissions globally and was focusing on energy and transport sectors conversion over clean modes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan emits less than one per cent green house gas emissions globally and was focusing on energy and transport sectors conversion over clean modes.

Addressing the Institute of Urbanism (IoU)'s Meeting for Eco-Journalists Cohort and launching of the Institute's first ever report based on its dialogue series titled "Mobility Patterns Amid Growing Urbanization" also supported by Heinrich Boll Stiftung, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear vision of becoming part of the solution to climate crisis not a part of it.

Amin said, "The policy shift of the government has been driven by shifting of energy mix to 60 per cent renewable by 2030. Transport sector conversion of 30 per cent of the total to Electric Vehicles." He said electric vehicles had 70 per cent cheaper operational cost and 60 per cent less emissions as compared to fuel based automobiles.

"Six textile industries of the country have announced to go zero emission manufacturing units. Pakistan has become the first developing country in the world to take such ambitious target committed by its private sector," he underlined.

The SAPM announced that the government was making efforts to add 26 more companies to take on that target till UNFCCC 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP-26).

"Pakistan is the only country implementing ecosystem restoration measures on ground where the world is only talking on tackling climate change," he added.

Amin elaborated the reason behind rising temperatures in the urban areas of the country.

He said, "Our cities are facing Urban Heat Island impact that creates increasing temperature due to concrete jungle and negligible green cover leaving no source of oxygen to reduce temperature.

" Founding Executive Director, IoU Mome Saleem said the aim of the meeting was to develop partnership with media on urbanism leading to areas of focus of urban mobility, solid waste management, sustainable consumption patterns and eco-friendly transport.

She said rapidly sprawling transit systems and road infrastructure had damaged green coverage causing imbalance in the environment.

"Global studies reveal 60 per cent of the GHG emissions are due to transport sector and it's also our focus to help study best solutions to address it," she added.

Former Chairperson Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri in his keynote address said that Urbanism, transport, energy and climate change were interconnected and had an inmate relationship that needed to tackled wisely through bottom to top approach presented by experts like Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan, Arif Hassan and others who had great command over the subject of urbanism.

Dr Banuri underscored that the government needed to adopt an investment based approach like the Chinese approach of investing in renewable energy leading to it's whooping export and declined prices.

"Such approaches are effective and bear fruit that have long term benefits indirectly extending environmental and economic benefits," he added.

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan chaired a panel discussion on Strategies for Clean and Green Transport and Energy Sector, participated by experts Manager Energy Efficiency Fund Asad Mehmood, CDA Member Traffic Azam Lodhi and Environmentalist Syed Akhter Ali.

A working group exercise was also held on "What role can the EcoJournalist Cohort play in transitioning towards ecomobility & clean energy?" led by Senior Environmental Journalist Afia Salam.