Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to achieving 60 percent renewable energy in its national power mix by 2030, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation in clean energy development through platforms like the ECO Clean Energy Centre (CECECO)
Addressing the inaugural Board of Governors meeting of CECECO via video link, the minister commended the visionary leadership of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Republic of Azerbaijan for spearheading the establishment of this vital institution.
"Pakistan warmly welcomes the operationalization of CECECO. Its establishment is not only timely but essential, as we collectively face the challenges of energy security, climate change, and sustainable economic growth," he remarked.
Leghari extended special appreciation to Mr Parviz Shahbazov, Chair of the Board and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, and Dr Asad M. Khan, Secretary General of ECO.
He said the Charter, signed by all member states, sets forth an ambitious mandate for the Centre. Pakistan is particularly encouraged by its focus on functions that address our most pressing needs, facilitating coordination among national institutions to build regional capacity, developing and implementing regional projects that no single country could undertake alone, mobilizing financial and technical resources for low-carbon initiatives which are key to unlocking our clean energy potential and serving as a knowledge hub for data, statistics and best practices in renewables and energy efficiency.
Highlighting Pakistan’s own journey towards clean energy transition, the minister stated that the country is actively harnessing its abundant hydro, wind, and solar resources.
“We have already integrated over 35 percent of our installed capacity with utility-scale renewables, while over 5.
8 gigawatts of solar energy have been added through net metering in homes and businesses,” he noted.
He added that more than 42 percent of Pakistan’s grid-connected capacity currently comes from renewable sources, and over half of the electricity generated last year was derived from clean energy.
The Minister underscored that almost all our power projects under the expansion plans are based on clean energy technologies. He also pointed out that Pakistan has established investor-friendly policies and regulatory frameworks to attract private sector participation.
“We are actively promoting microgrids and decentralized energy systems in rural areas where grid access remains limited,” he said, adding that such ambitions require immense investment, especially for grid modernization, large-scale renewable projects, and energy efficiency measures. Technological transfer and capacity building are equally crucial. This is where CECECO’s role becomes indispensable, he added.
“Through CECECO’s technical committees and thematic hubs, we can harness the region’s brightest minds to solve shared challenges and build a resilient energy architecture,” he added.
Leghari reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to collaborate with all ECO member states, share experiences, and actively contribute to CECECO’s mission.
“We are confident that CECECO will become a dynamic engine of progress, advancing clean energy across the region and building a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.
The virtual session was attended by senior energy officials, ministers, and delegations from ECO member states, marking a pivotal step toward regional energy cooperation and clean energy transition.
