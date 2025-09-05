Pakistan Targets $600m In Seafood Exports For FY 2025–26; Says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistani seafood exporters met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in Beijing and updated him on discussions with their Chinese counterparts as Islamabad intensifies efforts to expand its fisheries exports.
During the meeting, the minister emphasized that signing memorandums of understanding and fostering business-to-business agreements will play a crucial role in enhancing fisheries exports, strengthening aquaculture collaboration, and elevating Pakistan as a key seafood hub in the region.
“Pakistan aims to reach $600 million in seafood exports in the upcoming financial year,” he stated.
Among the exporters, Tariq Memon, International Sales Manager at Arabian Sea Products, shared that his company is developing an advanced aquaculture and holding systems to cultivate and preserve live mud crabs and lobsters for export.
He said this initiative, in partnership with Chinese firms, seeks to extend the survival time of live seafood to two or three weeks, enabling access to distant markets such as China.
Memon highlighted that success would depend heavily on technology transfer, investment, and aquaculture expertise from Chinese partners.
Minister Junaid Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s seafood export sector, including live mud crabs and lobsters, is experiencing positive growth, contributing to total exports exceeding USD 465 million in FY 2024–25.
“Pakistan ranks as the third-largest global exporter of mud crabs, shipping over 3,000 tons of live mud crabs to China, its biggest importer,” the minister added.
Saeed Ahmed Fareed, CEO of Legend International (Pvt) Ltd, proposed a joint venture with a Chinese company focused on value-added frozen seafood and poultry products, such as chicken feet.
Located in Karachi, the company operates a 65,000-square-foot facility with a processing capacity of 40 tonnes daily and holds approval from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC).
Fareed explained that the collaboration would help both parties reduce costs, gain economies of scale, and broaden export reach to the US, Europe, and regional markets.
Ali Reimoo, partner at Karim Impex, shared his company’s plans for expanding into China and neighboring regions.
Meanwhile, Asif Muhammad Ali Shah, Director of Perfect Food Industries, highlighted the untapped potential in freeze-dried foods, a preservation technology initially developed by NASA for astronauts but now widely used across Asia.
Shah pointed out that although countries like Thailand, Vietnam and China supply freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, Pakistan lacks such facilities despite strong international demand for products including mango, okra, bitter melon, falsa, and guava.
He attributed the absence of freeze-drying plants in Pakistan to high equipment costs and lengthy processing times but said international buyers are ready to commit to annual contracts if local production capacity is established, particularly to serve diaspora communities and niche food markets abroad.
The federal minister observed that Pakistan’s frozen food market was growing, supported by significant investments in cold chain infrastructure and advanced freezing technologies, which could lay the groundwork for future development of seafood-specific freeze-drying plants.
He emphasized that current infrastructure and market trends indicate promising potential for growth in this sector in near future.
Recent Stories
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIMS hospital emerges as the hub of luxury yet affordable public transport in the Capital59 seconds ago
-
PTI women arrested for ‘egg attack’ on Aleema Khan1 minute ago
-
Pakistan targets $600m in seafood exports for FY 2025–26; says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry1 minute ago
-
Hurriyat leaders pay glowing tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces on Defence Day1 minute ago
-
Defence Day marks nation’s resolve to protect homeland: Aurangzeb Khichi11 minutes ago
-
Women-led Mehfil-e-Milad gatherings gaining momentum during Rabi-ul-Awal in Capital11 minutes ago
-
IUB prioritises quality education as new academic session begins: VC21 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed during TikTok video21 minutes ago
-
Following teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with sincerity is real path towards success: Aurangzeb Khichi21 minutes ago
-
DC Usta Muhammad reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations31 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Afghan Ambassador to offer condolences over earthquake losses31 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi31 minutes ago