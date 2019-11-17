Pakistan team needs time to improve, progress : Mushtaq Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has said that currently Pakistan cricket is going through a transition phase and with the passage of time its performance will improve.

In this year's ODI World Cup, the Men in Green failed to qualify for the knockouts. After that, they lost a T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. Currently, the team is in Australia where they lost the T20I series and are now preparing for the Test matches.

"I think Pakistan cricket is going through a transition phase. There's a change in management. Misbah-ul-Haq is now the head coach. Captains in all formats have been changed.

So this Pakistan team needs time to improve and progress," he said.

According to Mushtaq, Pakistan players at present are not secure about their position in the team and that in turn is affecting their performance, Cricket Country reported.

" I think Pakistan right now needs a consistent run and Misbah needs time. When these two things will click, I am sure they will emerge as a successful team," Mushtaq said.

On the ongoing T10 league in Abu Dhabi, he said, "I personally believe that the T10 format can help players develop temperament for T20 cricket. There will be failures for sure, but it will make T20 cricket very easy for the players."