Pakistan Team To Get Success Against Afghanistan, Bangladesh: Minister For Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:56 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistani cricket team would get success in both the matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistani cricket team would get success in both the matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Talking to media persons in front of the Parliament House, the minister said the national cricket team had performed very well against New Zealand and South Africa and its morale was high.

About the cricket match of national team against Afghanistan, he said that it would be an interesting match and expressed the hope that the Pakistani team would win the match.

Shah advised the national team to play against Afghanistan with courage and patience to secure a win. He said the whole nation would pray for the success of the national team, adding nation was proud of its team.

More Stories From Pakistan

