UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Government Had Made The Country Proud And It Has Effectively Conveyed To The People That Any Misadventure Would Entail Consequences For The Latter: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had made the country proud and it has effectively conveyed to the people that any misadventure would entail consequences for the latter: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had made the country proud and that it has effectively conveyed to the people that any misadventure would entail consequences for the latter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had made the country proud and that it has effectively conveyed to the people that any misadventure would entail consequences for the latter.

Referring to Modi, the minister said Pakistan would counter his moves against the held valley. The were the oppressed but they were neither weak nor alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

"Today the Kashmir issue is not confined to the United nation, but the European Union and members of the US and British parliaments are also raising their voice," he added.

He said he had written a letter to the UNSC on August 28 in which he stated that the curfew in the occupied valley continued for the fourth week and that the innocent people were being martyred and injured by the Indian army there.

He questioned as to why the world was silent as the RSS hoodlums were being sent to the held Kashmir. The global community would be responsible for the blood of Kashmiris as it was acting as silent spectator.

He vowed that Pakistan would continue to expose the evil face of Modi at all international forums. Although India was a big market for the global investors but the world should not forget the Second World War.

Qureshi said Modi would create obstacles for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor but Pakistan would remain steadfast.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi said Pakistan stood with the oppressed people of Kashmir and the fight against the Indian tyranny would continue. He said the fascist government of Modi had crossed all the limits of cruelty over the Kashmiri people.

Chief Patron of the Hindu Council MNA Ramesh Kumar said all religions upheld humanity and the issue of Kashmir should be considered in that perspective. "Pakistan's minorities stand in support of Kashmiris," he said and condemned Modi for violating the human rights in Kashmir.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jai Prakash Okrani said Kashmir had become another Palestine. "We appeal to the global community to play their due role in ending atrocities and human rights violations in the IoK," he added.

PTI Sindh's President MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh said India was not only persecuting Kashmiris but also all other minorities, including the scheduled caste Hindus.

"Modi earned the title of butcher of Gujarat by killing thousands of Muslims there," he said.

He expressed the hope that the time was not far when the sun of freedom would dawn in Kashmir.

Former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Christian community's Aneela and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Injured National Assembly Chief Minister World Army Palestine Arbab Ghulam Rahim European Union August Market World War Muslim Christian All Government Blood Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Chief Minister,Governor & Naeem-ul-Haq discuss Kas ..

4 minutes ago

Number of house allotments, vacation from illegal ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighting Kashmir issue internat ..

4 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri arrives Maldives to attend SDGs su ..

21 minutes ago

Over 10 People Feared Dead in Explosion in Afghan ..

21 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal for transparent justice system in coun ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.