UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan Takes Oath As Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan takes oath as minister

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan as minister in Punjab cabinet during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan as minister in Punjab cabinet during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat, Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Minister Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister Consolidation of Holding Syed Samsam Bokhari, Minister Livestock abd Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Provincial Minister Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, besides the provincial secretaries attended the ceremony.

Sibtain Khan was elected to the Punjab Assembly as PTI MPA from PP-88 (Mianwali-IV) in the General Elections 2018,while he had also won from Mianwali in 2013 general elections.

Earlier in June 2019, Sibtain Khan had to resign as provincial minister Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of alleged corruption. He was, later,released on the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Before joining PTI, Sibtain Khan served as provincial minister for Mines and Minerals in 2003 as Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) MPA.

Sibtain Khan had also served as Provincial Minister Prisons after he was elected to the Punjab Assembly as an independent candidate from Mianwali in 1990 general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Governor Punjab Law Minister Mianwali Usman Khan June 2019 Commerce Muslim From Cabinet Election 2018 PP-88 Punjab Assembly Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$70.89 a barrel ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Tesla launches model Y program in Shanghai

5 minutes ago

France deploys police to prevent fuel depot blocka ..

5 minutes ago

BOC Aviation orders 20 A320neos from Airbus

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.