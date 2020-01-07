Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan takes oath as minister

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan as minister in Punjab cabinet during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat, Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Minister Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister Consolidation of Holding Syed Samsam Bokhari, Minister Livestock abd Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Provincial Minister Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, besides the provincial secretaries attended the ceremony.

Sibtain Khan was elected to the Punjab Assembly as PTI MPA from PP-88 (Mianwali-IV) in the General Elections 2018,while he had also won from Mianwali in 2013 general elections.

Earlier in June 2019, Sibtain Khan had to resign as provincial minister Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of alleged corruption. He was, later,released on the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Before joining PTI, Sibtain Khan served as provincial minister for Mines and Minerals in 2003 as Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) MPA.

Sibtain Khan had also served as Provincial Minister Prisons after he was elected to the Punjab Assembly as an independent candidate from Mianwali in 1990 general elections.