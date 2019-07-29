UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Extends Its Media Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:33 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf extends its media team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Monday extended it media team with appointing both Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhary and Ahmed Waqas Janjua as deputy secretaries for information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Monday extended it media team with appointing both Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhary and Ahmed Waqas Janjua as deputy secretaries for information.

According to central media department of PTI, the official notification for both of the leaders has been issued by the central secretary information Ahmad Jawad.

Secretary information also conveyed his best regards to both of the newly appointed officials for their future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media Best

Recent Stories

PTI Govt working for development of tribal people: ..

1 minute ago

CDA hands over five sites to MCI for establishing ..

1 minute ago

Speaker, CPA president discuss parliamentary issue ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns arrest of MNA in K ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly session to continue till Aug 9

8 minutes ago

Plunderers can go abroad after returning national ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.