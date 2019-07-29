Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Extends Its Media Team
Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:33 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Monday extended it media team with appointing both Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhary and Ahmed Waqas Janjua as deputy secretaries for information
According to central media department of PTI, the official notification for both of the leaders has been issued by the central secretary information Ahmad Jawad.
Secretary information also conveyed his best regards to both of the newly appointed officials for their future endeavors.