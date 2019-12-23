UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Farrukh Habib Criticizes Opposition Parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Farrukh Habib while criticizing PML-N and PPP said on Monday that both traditional political parties had looted the national kitty mercilessly, now their emotional statements in public meetings could not correct their wrongdoings

Bilawal Zardari Bhutto is infamous for uttering insensible comments over serious issues as he looks a naive chap in politics, he remarked.

PPP did not even pursue the murder case of Benazir Bhutto, moreover it did not bother to strengthen the national economy rather they were busy in minting money during its tenure, he mentioned.

