Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Calls On Minister Labour & Human Resources

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi called on Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan at his office here on Thursday

According to spokesperson, during the meeting both discuss the political matters as well as measures taken by the Punjab government against coronavirus.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken the best steps in the fight against corona virus in the province. He mentioned that Punjab government was providing the best treatment to coronavirus patients as well as the best relief package for unemployed workers has been announced.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that the department of Labor and Human Resources working together with health department in the fight against Corona virus.

Ansar Majeed said that unnecessary criticism of the opposition in this difficult times was beyond the comprehension.

Saifullah Khan Niazi said that the performance of the Punjab government inthe fight against corona virus was highly commendable.

