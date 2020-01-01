UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Declares 2020 A Year Of Relief For Low Income Class

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:38 PM

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Wednesday that the year 2020 would be the year of relief for the low-income class as the government was determined to provide direct subsidy to the poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Wednesday that the year 2020 would be the year of relief for the low-income class as the government was determined to provide direct subsidy to the poor segment of the society.

Talking to a private news channel he said PTI came into power for the betterment of down-trodden segments of the country as all other opposition parties did not initiate any development program while being in the government.

He further stated PPP and PMLN were on a futile mission to mar the image of PTI in masses but the nation had seen their true colors.

Replying to a question regarding shortage of gas, the leader said "It is natural phenomena that in winter the demand for gas increases while the pressure of gas lower that actually creates more problems for the gas consumers adding he assured the government is working to resolve the issue soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

