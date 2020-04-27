Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's President Khurrum Sher Zaman Monday reviewed the process of ration packing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's President Khurrum Sher Zaman Monday reviewed the process of ration packing.

The ration would be distributed among the deserving people with regard to Ramazan.

MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPA Shahzad Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion, according to a communique here.

The ration was being provided to the citizen of Karachi keeping in view the Ramazan, he said.

"We will continue to serve the people of Karachi", he said. Adding that the needy and white collar people can contact them for the ration.