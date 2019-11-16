Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi chides PMLN for playing health card

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Saturday while criticizing PMLN party for its delaying tactics said party was least worried about Mian Nawaz Sharif's health rather it was trying to save its political future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Saturday while criticizing PMLN party for its delaying tactics said party was least worried about Mian Nawaz Sharif's health rather it was trying to save its political future.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf never disobeyed the court and its verdicts if Lahore High court allows him to travel abroad the PTI government would not create any hurdles.

"It is a very shocking behavior of PMLN leaders as on one hand they show urgency to leave the country for the sake of Mian Nawaz Sharif's life but on the other hand they refuse to submit bonds of seven million rupees only and wasting the given time," he remarked.

It was unnecessary to repeat as everyone knew that Sharif family ruled the country twice but made more properties in foreign land and half of his family members already had been declared absconders in corruption charges, he mentioned.

He said while replying to a question that he considered PMLN government a complete flop show as not a single hospital was constructed during their tenure to meet international standard.