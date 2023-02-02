Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan booked in sedition case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan has been booked in a sedition case filed after her controversial remarks during a TV talk show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan has been booked in a sedition case filed after her controversial remarks during a tv talk show.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered on behalf of Islamabad Magistrate Abdul Hadi on January 31 at a woman police station in the Federal capital.

The case has been registered under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that he heard the PTI leader making serious allegations and attempted to incite violence through her comments on a TV channel.

The FIR said that the PTI leader in a way insinuated that "terrorism in KP is taking place in a planned way".

The PTI leader, according to the FIR, also tried to create disharmony and incite violence in the country through her comments.