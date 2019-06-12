Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi hails federal budget 2019-20

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday termed the federal budget 2019-20 as balanced, development-oriented and supportive for the economy of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday termed the Federal budget 2019-20 as balanced, development-oriented and supportive for the economy of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, Saqadat said in the fiscal budget it was tried to alleviate the poverty, unemployment through raising the minimum salaries of working class/ laborers and made 10 percent increase in salaries of the government employees as well as the pensioners.

He further opined that the country would be able to achieve all goals and targets announced by the PTI in its manifesto, adding that strengthening the economy and protection of the rights of poor was top most priority of PTI government.

He also termed, praise worthy, the step of bringing due people in the tax net for boosting the tax sector for ensuring the overall socio-economic uplift and progress of the country in true perspective.

The government has introduced innovative tax reforms to ensure that the rich pay taxes while low and middle income groups were given relaxation, he added.

He also hailed increase of funds under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for financial assistance to the needy people.

To a question, he said National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution which was working and performing its duties without any pressure and interference.