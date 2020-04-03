Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider distributes ration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider handed out ration in different areas of the District Central of Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the ration was distributed among the poor and needy people on the directives of PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Shezaman.

The ration was distributed among some people of the area. Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Haider said that the poor segment of the society had much affected due to the lockdown in the province.

He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the poor people. He also paid tributes to the workers of PTI for serving the people.