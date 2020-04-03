UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider Distributes Ration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:32 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider distributes ration

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider handed out ration in different areas of the District Central of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider handed out ration in different areas of the District Central of Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the ration was distributed among the poor and needy people on the directives of PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Shezaman.

The ration was distributed among some people of the area. Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Haider said that the poor segment of the society had much affected due to the lockdown in the province.

He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the poor people. He also paid tributes to the workers of PTI for serving the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor

Recent Stories

US Shale Oil Producers Seek to Force Riyadh, Mosco ..

1 minute ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Rises ..

1 minute ago

Curfew like situation prevails in city as complete ..

1 minute ago

Rs750 denomination prize bonds draw to be held in ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderaba ..

8 minutes ago

121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.