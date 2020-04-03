UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi Criticizes KE's Over-billing In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi criticizes KE's over-billing in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi criticized the K-Electric (KE) and expressed his grievances over the over-billing issue on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi criticized the K-Electric (KE) and expressed his grievances over the over-billing issue on Friday.

He warned that if the KE did not resolve the matter then they would lodge their complaints against it, according to a communique here.

He said that the electricity bill of 2 to 3 months averagely came to Rs.2000 to Rs.2500 but the KE was sending Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 to the people.

He alleged that the KE was sucking blood of the people through over-billing. The KE should not send illegitimate.

Shahzad Qureshi urged the KE official to review the reservations and complaints of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Blood KE

Recent Stories

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go ..

2 minutes ago

Power Division's attached departments deposit Rs.1 ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civ ..

17 minutes ago

Afghan President Ghani Says Peace Process Should B ..

9 minutes ago

Bulls rule as PSX gains 839 points to close at 31, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.