KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi criticized the K-Electric (KE) and expressed his grievances over the over-billing issue on Friday.

He warned that if the KE did not resolve the matter then they would lodge their complaints against it, according to a communique here.

He said that the electricity bill of 2 to 3 months averagely came to Rs.2000 to Rs.2500 but the KE was sending Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 to the people.

He alleged that the KE was sucking blood of the people through over-billing. The KE should not send illegitimate.

Shahzad Qureshi urged the KE official to review the reservations and complaints of the people.