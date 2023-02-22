Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) starts court arrest movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday started its court arrest movement from Lahore as many senior party leaders surrendered themselves

PTI leaders, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Omer Sarfraz Cheema boarded themselves in a prison van parked at the Charing Cross, Mall Road.

Earlier, a large number of PTI workers reached Charing Cross from the party office and other locations.

The PTI had announced that 200 leaders and workers would surrender themselves for the movement at the Charing Cross.

As per schedule, after Lahore, other cities would witness the launch of the court arrest drive until March 1.

The PTI had announced to start the movement for its constitutionally guaranteed rights.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 on The Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard as well as outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat and its adjoining roads to prohibit all kinds of assemblies, sit-ins and processions ahead of the PTI's court arrest movement.