Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:52 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed urges opposition to play constructive role

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday urged opposition parties to play constructive and positive role in strengthening the parliament and democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday urged opposition parties to play constructive and positive role in strengthening the parliament and democracy in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, Faisal Javed said that the PTI government was ready to address oppositions' concerns but any unconstitutional step of the opposition against elected government would not be tolerated.

The opposition should wait for the next general elections, he said, adding that PTI government is facing the challenges successfully and last elections were totally free and fair with the full mandate of public.

He said that there were institutions and judiciary which have been working independently to address the grievances of the opposition and they must be trusted.

He said the PTI government was making efforts for economic revival and overcome all challenges including Kashmir issue.

Faisal Javed said the Imran Khan's government was striving hard to get rid of the rotten system, eliminate corruption, corrupt practices and remove hurdles to provide relief to the people through introducing poverty programmes for common people.

He said PTI government would also introduce reforms in madraris to bring that students in main streamlines and these reforms will help madaris students to graduate with modern skills.

