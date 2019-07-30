Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central executive committee Tuesday condemned the arrest of PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan by Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central executive committee Tuesday condemned the arrest of PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan by Sindh government.

Presiding over a meeting, chief organizer Saif ullah Khan Niazi said the arrest of Alamgir Khan was an attempt to suppress his peaceful voice against the unjust behaviour of ruling party in Sindh, said a statement issued by PTI's central media department.

He said PTI condemned Karachi police's attack on Alamgir and his partners who always stood for the rights of people of Karachi in peaceful manner.

Said ullah said opposition parties had no moral standing and all hue and cry was to save their corrupt leaders. "Opposition's persistent agitation would not stop government to hold all those accountable who plundered the country for decades", he added.

He reaffirmed said that accountability process will go on without any delay as it was the main part of the PTI's manifesto and government would not submit to opposition's false propaganda campaign.

Meeting reviewed the given targets for central and district organizations in four provinces while it also agreed to complete the organizational structure of lower districts.

The meeting also carefully reviewed the political situation of the country. It also expressed satisfaction over PM's successful tour to United States.

It paid special regard to Pakistani diaspora in Washington DC for welcoming the Prime Minister in tremendous way.

Saif ullah Khan Niazi said that through this visit Prime Minister presented Pakistan's point of view in a great manner which was well received across the globe.

He said that it was due to PM's conviction regarding Kashmir issue that it was being discussed globally now.

The meeting was attended by various party official including secretary general Amir Mehmood Kiyani, senior vice President Arshad Daad and vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi,Addition secretary general Dr Hasan Ansari and secretary information Ahmad Jawad were also present at the meeting to discuss organizational affair and exchanged views on the future course of action for the party.

Prayers were offered for the martyred soldiers of Balochistan and North Waziristan terrorist incidents including people killed in the crash of training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force in Rawalpindi.