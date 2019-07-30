UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Condemns PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:27 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's condemns PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central executive committee Tuesday condemned the arrest of PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan by Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central executive committee Tuesday condemned the arrest of PTI Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan by Sindh government.

Presiding over a meeting, chief organizer Saif ullah Khan Niazi said the arrest of Alamgir Khan was an attempt to suppress his peaceful voice against the unjust behaviour of ruling party in Sindh, said a statement issued by PTI's central media department.

He said PTI condemned Karachi police's attack on Alamgir and his partners who always stood for the rights of people of Karachi in peaceful manner.

Said ullah said opposition parties had no moral standing and all hue and cry was to save their corrupt leaders. "Opposition's persistent agitation would not stop government to hold all those accountable who plundered the country for decades", he added.

He reaffirmed said that accountability process will go on without any delay as it was the main part of the PTI's manifesto and government would not submit to opposition's false propaganda campaign.

Meeting reviewed the given targets for central and district organizations in four provinces while it also agreed to complete the organizational structure of lower districts.

The meeting also carefully reviewed the political situation of the country. It also expressed satisfaction over PM's successful tour to United States.

It paid special regard to Pakistani diaspora in Washington DC for welcoming the Prime Minister in tremendous way.

Saif ullah Khan Niazi said that through this visit Prime Minister presented Pakistan's point of view in a great manner which was well received across the globe.

He said that it was due to PM's conviction regarding Kashmir issue that it was being discussed globally now.

The meeting was attended by various party official including secretary general Amir Mehmood Kiyani, senior vice President Arshad Daad and vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi,Addition secretary general Dr Hasan Ansari and secretary information Ahmad Jawad were also present at the meeting to discuss organizational affair and exchanged views on the future course of action for the party.

Prayers were offered for the martyred soldiers of Balochistan and North Waziristan terrorist incidents including people killed in the crash of training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist National Assembly North Waziristan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Washington Visit Rawalpindi Hue United States Alamgir Moral Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses int'l consensus t ..

6 minutes ago

Minor among two killed in separate incidents in Sa ..

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares FA r ..

3 minutes ago

NAB to send legal notice to Mustafa Kamal on using ..

3 minutes ago

Outrage mounts in India over rape case teen's susp ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal grieves o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.