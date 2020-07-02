UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Extents VPN Deadline Till July 31

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority extents VPN deadline till July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the Virtual Private Networks (VPN) registration deadline till July, 31, to facilitate businesses and general public.

Legitimate VPN users are requested to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process, said a news release.

For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, PTA can be approached at following email: ipreport@pta.gov.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

