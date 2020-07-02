Pakistan Telecommunication Authority extents VPN deadline till July 31

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the Virtual Private Networks (VPN) registration deadline till July, 31, to facilitate businesses and general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the Virtual Private Networks (VPN) registration deadline till July, 31, to facilitate businesses and general public.

Legitimate VPN users are requested to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process, said a news release.

For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, PTA can be approached at following email: ipreport@pta.gov.pk.