Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) raids illegal gateway exchange in Gujranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts in curbing the menace of illegal Gray trafficking carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Gujranwala with coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts in curbing the menace of illegal Gray trafficking carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Gujranwala with coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person.

According to details, the raid was conducted at Faisal Colony, Gujranwala. 4 illegal gateway exchanges, 16 ports, 2 TP link routers, 2 laptops, 2 internet USBs and approximately 100 SIMs were confiscated during the raid, said a press release.

The successful raid against the grey operators was made possible because of continuous monitoring, proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.