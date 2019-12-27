UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange, Arrests One Person

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) raids illegal gateway exchange, arrests one person

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its ongoing efforts for curbing the menace of illegal gray trafficking, on Friday carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Mansehra with the coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its ongoing efforts for curbing the menace of illegal gray trafficking, on Friday carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Mansehra with the coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at Mohallah Haroonabad, College Doraha and Mansehra, said a press release issued here.

Three illegal gateway exchanges, 4 mobile handsets, 3 laptops, 2 modems, and 1 broadband device were confiscated during the raid. One person was arrested and further investigations are underway.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the supportof FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Exchange Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Traffic Mansehra Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Railway extends date in respect of concession card ..

1 minute ago

2 suspected persons arrested near PPP public meeti ..

1 minute ago

Japan to deploy naval ships, patrol planes to Mide ..

2 minutes ago

China assures investment in tourism, hydel , miner ..

2 minutes ago

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: U ..

2 minutes ago

First Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.