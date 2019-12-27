Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) raids illegal gateway exchange, arrests one person

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its ongoing efforts for curbing the menace of illegal gray trafficking, on Friday carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Mansehra with the coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person

The raid was conducted at Mohallah Haroonabad, College Doraha and Mansehra, said a press release issued here.

Three illegal gateway exchanges, 4 mobile handsets, 3 laptops, 2 modems, and 1 broadband device were confiscated during the raid. One person was arrested and further investigations are underway.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the supportof FIA in curtailing grey traffic.