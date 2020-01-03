UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:53 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Multan and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Multan and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at Fort Avenue Colony near Model Town Multan.

During the raid 3 VOIP gateways (32 ports), 1 mobile, 2 laptops, 1 TP Link and 1 internet device were recovered, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are evidence to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

