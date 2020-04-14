Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) sends 811.97 mln messages to create awareness about COVID-19

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 811.97 million messages to mobile phone users aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under its ongoing extensive campaign, has sent 811.97 million messages to mobile phone users aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since March 19, the messages had been sent in Urdu, English and regional languages for comfort of the PTA subscribers across the country.

Awareness SMSs in urdu and English have also been sent to the travelers/suspected persons who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients during travelling.

More than 0.53 million messages have been sent to the travelers and suspected persons since March,19 this year.

Similarly, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been initiated on 131.75 million subscribers' mobile devices.

To facilitate operations of educational institutions, call centers etc.

72 IPs have been white listed since March,19.

During the period, PTA has allocated 12 different short codes and 6 UAN (Toll Free) numbers to government entities working on controlling the pandemic.

PTA has also facilitated in arranging donations by Mobile users in 'Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020'.

Mobile subscribers can donate Rs 20/SMS by sending a text message on code 6677.

PTA is also closely monitoring the measures taken by all telecom operators amid Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The telecom operators have launched many offers/initiatives for their subscribers. Some are offering discounts or temporary upgrades at low or no cost during the crisis to help their subscribers stay connected.

Details of these offers/packages are being regularly updated on PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk.