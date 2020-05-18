Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited ( PTCL) sponsors PRCS 120-bed corona care hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited ( PTCL) has sponsored Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Ahmed Jalal, EVP, HR Operations, PTCL, has given a cheque to Brigadier Abdul Hadi (R), Member Managing Body PRCS, at PTCL HQ, Islamabad for procurement of medicines, as part of PTCL Coronavirus support and relief package, said a news release.