Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) To Charge Rs 2.5 Million To Setup Optic Connection, WeBOC At Gwadar Port : Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:43 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to charge Rs 2.5 million to setup optic connection, WeBOC at Gwadar Port : Senate body told

The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was told on Tuesday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has agreed to charge Rs12.5 million to setup optical fibre connection and WeBOC at Gwadar Por

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was told on Tuesday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has agreed to charge Rs12.5 million to setup optical fibre connection and WeBOC at Gwadar Port.

The PTCL had demanded Rs14 million for a dedicated setup at Gwadar Port, but after successful negations the company was agreed to install the said facilities for Rs12.5 million, the officials of Maritime Ministry informed the Senate body which met here with Senator Kauda Babar in chair.

Taking up the issue of Internet connectivity with the PTCL, the committee was apprised that the services were interrupted due to recent rains and floods in the area.

The work on alternate path along coastal highway was also in progress from Uthal to Gwadar for provision of uninterrupted services to the area, the PTCL official said.

The chairman of the committee called for expediting the work in Gwadar Port and facilitating the local and foreign investors while reviewing various issues pertaining to the port and its investors.

Reviewing the progress on Eastbay Expressway, the committee was informed that PC-1 of Eastbay Expressway project for three bridges has been revised and submitted to Ministry of Planning Development and Reform for approval while the project cost was borned by the government through Public Sector Development Programme allocation.

Chairman of the committee directed the Gwadar Port Authority to expedite all matters so that the port may become fully operational soon, after which the committee would visit the site.

The meeting was attended by Senators Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram and senior officers from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Gwadar Port Authority, FBR and PTCL along with all concerned.

