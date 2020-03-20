Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) supports to Corona virus affected families in Sukkur: GM Azam Soomro

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Sukkur region, Muhammad Azam Soomro has said on Friday that PTCL being provided support to coronavirus affected families in Sukkur in the shape of a package comprising of ration, medicines and preventive gear during the first phase

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Sukkur region, Muhammad Azam Soomro has said on Friday that PTCL being provided support to coronavirus affected families in Sukkur in the shape of a package comprising of ration, medicines and preventive gear during the first phase.

GM, Soomro said that on the directives by President & CEO, PTCL, Rashid Khan, the company will continue with its efforts and extend support in different cities across the Sukkur region as per situation and in case the need arises.

He stressed the notables, traders and other company owners to come forward and play their role to support those infected with this life-threatening virus.