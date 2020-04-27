UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) Donates Rs 100 Mln To PM's Corona Releif Fund

Mon 27th April 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) on Monday donated Rs 100 million to Prime Minister 's Corona Relief Fund.

CEO PTCL Rashid Khan presented the cheque of donation to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting held here.

The prime minister lauded the contribution of PTCL for the fund set up to financially support those affected by the negative impacts of coronavirus and lockdown.

Secretary Information Technology Division Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was also present.

