Pakistan Tells India To Withdraw Its High Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office Wednesday said that in pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee, the government of India was told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan.

According to a press release, the Indian government had also been informed that Pakistan would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.

Earlier, in a meeting of the National Security Committee, the top civilian and military leadership of Pakistan had decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with its neighbour, besides suspending the bilateral trade.

The NSC meeting was held to discuss the situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

