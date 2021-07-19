ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said the recalling of its ambassador and diplomats by Afghanistan was 'unfortunate and regrettable' and urged the country to reconsider its decision.

"The decision by the government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the reported abduction and assault of Ambassador's daughter in Islamabad was being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

"The security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up" it said.

The Foreign Office mentioned that the Foreign Secretary had met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today and highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this regard, besides assuring him of full cooperation.

"We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision," it stressed.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement had announced recalling its ambassador and senior diplomats in Pakistan. It said that an Afghan delegation would soon visit Pakistan "to assess and follow up on the case and all related issues" with subsequent actions to follow based on the findings.