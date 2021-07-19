UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Terms Afghanistan's Decision To Recall Envoy 'unfortunate, Regrettable'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan terms Afghanistan's decision to recall envoy 'unfortunate, regrettable'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said the recalling of its ambassador and diplomats by Afghanistan was 'unfortunate and regrettable' and urged the country to reconsider its decision.

"The decision by the government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the reported abduction and assault of Ambassador's daughter in Islamabad was being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

"The security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up" it said.

The Foreign Office mentioned that the Foreign Secretary had met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today and highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this regard, besides assuring him of full cooperation.

"We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision," it stressed.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement had announced recalling its ambassador and senior diplomats in Pakistan. It said that an Afghan delegation would soon visit Pakistan "to assess and follow up on the case and all related issues" with subsequent actions to follow based on the findings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Visit Sunday Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

21 minutes ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.