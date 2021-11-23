Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic case of Indian fabrications

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs says India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was taken down by an Indian pilot before he was captured by Pakistani Azad Jammu and Kashmir n February 2019.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), award to downed Indian pilot Abhinandhan Varthamanm is a classic case of Indian fabrications and pure fantasy to appease the domestic audience and hide embarrassment.

It is a fact that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down by the Indian pilot and the same was also confirmed by the international experts and the US officials.

"India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical," read the statement, adding that granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry was contrary to every norm of military conduct.

The statement also said, "By giving such an award, also as an afterthought, India has only made a mockery of itself,".

It may be mentioned here that in a daring daylight action, two Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019. One of the Indian Mig-21 Bison aircraft fell down in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The pilot who ejected was captured by Pakistan and later released as a goodwill gesture. His return to India was the testimony of Pakistan’s desire for peace despite India’s hostility and ill-conceived aggressive action.

Another Indian aircraft SU 30 shot down by Pakistan Air Force fell on the other side of the Line of Control (LOC). On the same day, in panic, the Indian military shot down its own MI 17 helicopter near Srinagar which it initially denied but accepted later on. Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on the day.

"It is obvious that India’s farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community," read the statement.

MOFA said, "On its part, Pakistan stands as ready and resolute to thwart any hostile designs as it was in February 2019. India would do well to learn a lesson from its botched attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and refrain from any misadventure in future."

India bestows Vir Chakra on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

IAF pilot and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was arrested in 2019 by Pakistani forces after his MiG 21 aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was awarded the Vir Chakra, the third-highest Indian military honour during wartime Monday.

According to the Indian media, Abhinandan has been bestowed with the honour of "shooting down a Pakistani F-16 plane during the February 2019 dogfight".

The Indian government announced the Vir Chakra award for Abhinandan in August 2019 but he was awarded today in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.