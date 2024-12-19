Pakistan Terms US Sanctions On Entities As Biased
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:51 AM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint News-Dec 19th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday termed the US decision to impose sanctions on National Development Complex and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia.
She said the latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries.
She added that such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond.
The Spokesperson said Pakistan's strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership.
The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever.
She said strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirement for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.
The Spokesperson said such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes, but also endanger regional and international peace and security.
