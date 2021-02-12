UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Test-Fires Second Ballistic Missile This Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Pakistan Test-Fires Second Ballistic Missile This Month

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Pakistani military announced on Thursday a successful test of a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, saying it could hit land and sea targets with high precision.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise Missile IA, with a range of 450 kilometers [280 miles]," a press release read.

The missile was fired off from a state-of-the-art multi-tube missile launch vehicle in the presence of the top brass. The president and prime minister congratulated the military on the launch.

This was the second missile launched by Pakistan this month. Another surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 290 kilometers, Ghaznavi, blasted off from a launch site last week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Vehicle SITE From Top

Recent Stories

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

49 minutes ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergen ..

2 hours ago

Bonner puts West Indies on par in second Banglades ..

18 minutes ago

Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.