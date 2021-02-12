Pakistan Test-Fires Second Ballistic Missile This Month

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Pakistani military announced on Thursday a successful test of a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, saying it could hit land and sea targets with high precision.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise Missile IA, with a range of 450 kilometers [280 miles]," a press release read.

The missile was fired off from a state-of-the-art multi-tube missile launch vehicle in the presence of the top brass. The president and prime minister congratulated the military on the launch.

This was the second missile launched by Pakistan this month. Another surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 290 kilometers, Ghaznavi, blasted off from a launch site last week.