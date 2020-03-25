Pakistan Textile Exporters Association welcome Prime Minister relief package

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan,saying it would provide major relief to the export sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :

Chairman PTEA Sohail Pasha said that Pakistan's fragile economy needed these vital steps due to pandemic of corona virus. He said although export sector was playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by fetching precious foreign exchange, yet lockdown situation in Pakistan as well as in other countries of the world could affect economic progress.

"Announcement of relief package by PM Imran Khan has provided a sigh of relief to people of this sector".

However, he urged the government to implement the relief package in letter and spirit by paying refund claims of the exporters as early as possible so that they could continue the export activities after corona virus pandemic.

Pasha also appreciated the reduction of oil prices and said that such bold initiatives taken for the welfare of people would receive wide appreciation by the nation.